Real Estate Update: Improving Your ‘Curb Appeal’
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Booker and Owner at Navigate Realty Justin Landwehr discusses market trends that the real estate industry is seeing for the month of May and how you can improve your ‘curb appeal’.
Landwehr says several ways to begin improving your ‘curb appeal’ include:
- Starting with a plan
- Improving your lawn
- Creating outdoor living spaces
- Adding landscaping features
- Updating driveway and walkway
- Lighting
- Maintenance
Upcoming Events:
Big Brothers, Big Sisters Plant Sale fundraiser, May 12-15 in Davenport at the Northwest Bank & Trust, 100 East Kimberly Road, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Navigate Realty Information:
Address: 1225 East River Drive, Suite 212
Phone: 563-363-3100
Website: https://www.navigateqc.com/
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.