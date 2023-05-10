Real Estate Update: Improving Your ‘Curb Appeal’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Booker and Owner at Navigate Realty Justin Landwehr discusses market trends that the real estate industry is seeing for the month of May and how you can improve your ‘curb appeal’.

Landwehr says several ways to begin improving your ‘curb appeal’ include:

Starting with a plan

Improving your lawn

Creating outdoor living spaces

Adding landscaping features

Updating driveway and walkway

Lighting

Maintenance

Upcoming Events:

Big Brothers, Big Sisters Plant Sale fundraiser, May 12-15 in Davenport at the Northwest Bank & Trust, 100 East Kimberly Road, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Navigate Realty Information:

Address: 1225 East River Drive, Suite 212

Phone: 563-363-3100

Website: https://www.navigateqc.com/

