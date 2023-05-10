Sunny and warmer today

More storms by the weekend?
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL (KWQC) -- Quiet weather will continue today for the QCA leading to a modest warm up from yesterday.  Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s thanks to sunshine and SE winds this afternoon.  Thursday will be dry during the daylight hours, but showers and storms will roll into the area late in the evening into early Friday morning.  There are some signs of storms redeveloping on Friday afternoon as well. Highs will be in the mid to low 80s from Thursday through Saturday before a cold front arrives and cools us to the 70s by Mother’s Day. At this time there will be periodic chances for rain this weekend with Sunday trending wetter and cooler.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 81º. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.  Low: 57º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 83º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: Name released of 1 dead in Sunday Rock Island Co. motorcycle crash
Larry Hines ll, 38, was wanted by Rock Island police for possession of methamphetamine.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Rock Island police arrested
FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on...
Country music performer Morgan Wallen rescheduling 6 weeks of shows
Police identify 2 killed in Davenport shooting
This photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson on their wedding day in...
Groom recovering at home after golf cart crash that killed bride, mom says

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Tranquil Wednesday expected before more rain moves in to end the week
First Alert Forecast: Warmer temperatures ahead
Quieter weather today and tomorrow
Quieter weather today and tomorrow
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Monday night clouds and fog, sun back Tuesday