Sunny and warmer today

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL (KWQC) -- Quiet weather will continue today for the QCA leading to a modest warm up from yesterday. Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s thanks to sunshine and SE winds this afternoon. Thursday will be dry during the daylight hours, but showers and storms will roll into the area late in the evening into early Friday morning. There are some signs of storms redeveloping on Friday afternoon as well. Highs will be in the mid to low 80s from Thursday through Saturday before a cold front arrives and cools us to the 70s by Mother’s Day. At this time there will be periodic chances for rain this weekend with Sunday trending wetter and cooler.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 81º. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 57º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 83º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.