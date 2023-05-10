VIDEO: Police respond to cries for help, end up finding very upset goat

Oklahoma police responded to someone calling for help but it ended up just being a loud goat. (Source: Enid Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENID, Okla. (Gray News) - Police officers in Oklahoma thought they were responding to a person in distress earlier this week but discovered it was a goat.

The Enid Police Department shared body camera footage from Monday’s call showing officers David Sneed and Neal Storey responding to a field for what sounded like someone yelling for help.

Officer Sneed said he was hearing a distinct call for help. But as he got closer, the officers discovered it wasn’t someone calling for help; it was just a very upset goat.

The officers could be seen sharing a laugh once they identified the source of the calls.

“Sometimes a call can really get your goat,” the police department shared online.

A farmer explained to the officers that the goat was upset because it had been separated from one of its friends.

“Thank you, gentlemen. Your swift actions (although in the end not necessary) are appreciated by us all,” the department shared online with the video.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: Name released of 1 dead in Sunday Rock Island Co. motorcycle crash
Larry Hines ll, 38, was wanted by Rock Island police for possession of methamphetamine.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Rock Island police arrested
The center will be located on 158 acres in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center along I-80.
Amazon Fulfillment Center in Davenport expected to open in August
FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on...
Country music performer Morgan Wallen rescheduling 6 weeks of shows
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years

Latest News

Migrants cross the Rio Bravo into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9,...
Huge number of asylum seekers at US-Mexico border as COVID-19 restrictions end, new rules begin
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
George Santos pleads not guilty to federal indictment and says he won’t resign
Both Hardee’s and Wendy’s recently announced plans to implement artificial intelligence at...
AI is ready to take your order - are you ready?
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Trump, CNN gear up for high-stakes town hall after sex assault verdict
Both Hardee’s and Wendy’s recently announced plans to implement artificial intelligence at...
Checkers in Quad-Cities using AI to take your drive-thru order