Close up with CASI: Thirsty Thursdays

Laura Kopp encourages the community to come to CASI's Thirsty Thursday events.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Laura Kopp, President and CEO of Center for Active Seniors talks about how CASI has opened their doors to allow the public to come see what the center is all about by promoting staying active and engaged with their Thirsty Thursday events.

CASI Information:

Thirsty Thursdays- Thursday, April 20, May 18 and June 15 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1035 West Kimberly Road.

Phone- 563-386-7477

Website- https://www.casiseniors.org/

