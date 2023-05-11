Close up with CASI: Thirsty Thursdays

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Laura Kopp, President and CEO of Center for Active Seniors talks about how CASI has opened their doors to allow the public to come see what the center is all about by promoting staying active and engaged with their Thirsty Thursday events.

CASI Information:

Thirsty Thursdays- Thursday, April 20, May 18 and June 15 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1035 West Kimberly Road.

Phone- 563-386-7477

Website- https://www.casiseniors.org/

