CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for public to help identify woman who stole purse
Updated: 46 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettnedorf police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman they say stole a purse at a store.
According to Bettendorf police, a woman stole another person’s purse at the Goodwill store in Bettendorf about 1:30 p.m. on April 21.
Police said she had a boy with her.
If you know who she is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.
