CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Moline police on drug, weapon charges

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen her?

Kathryn Cargill, 36, is wanted by Moline police for aggravated meth manufacturing, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Cargill is 5-foot-5, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where she is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to her arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

