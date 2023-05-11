CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Rock Island Co. deputies for theft, forgery charges

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen her?

Lindsey Kosgard, 40, is wanted by Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office on four counts of felony theft and forgery.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Kosgard is 5-foot-5, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where she is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to her arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

