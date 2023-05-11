Genesis talks about new breast cancer screening guidance

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) – Health officials have new guidance for when women should be screened for breast cancer.

The U.S. Preventative Task Force is now recommending women to get mammograms by the age of 40 rather than 50.

“Most cancers are still in those over the age of 40,” said director for breast imaging at Genesis Health System, Dr. Christine Walsh. “There are people who could be at higher risk and if you think that you may be one of those people, it would be important to talk to your doctor about setting up additional screening possibly earlier than the age of 40.”

Officials say they have seen an increase in young women getting diagnosed with breast cancer over the last two decades.

“We don’t completely understand why that is the case by many reasons could be environmental,” said Dr. Walsh. “We do know that a subset of women, especially black women, are at a significantly higher risk of being diagnosed of breast cancer earlier even into their 30s and into their 40s.”

There is financial help for those who may face financial barriers. With health officials recommending women get screened for breast cancer earlier, more screenings could mean more issues for paying.

Doctors say there are a lot of financial resources in the community to help women cover their breast cancer screening costs and any additional work-up that may be needed. All you have to do is ask when you arrive for your appointment for your mammogram, and they can set you up for those resources.

“It’s a pretty simple process and if any additional work up is needed, we help you get set up with those,” Dr. Walsh added. “So, there should never be a financial barrier for women getting the screening that they need.”

Dr. Walsh says that Genesis Health System does 30,000 to 35,000 breast cancer screenings each year.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.