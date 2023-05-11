Police: 2 in custody after chase ends at North Park Mall in Davenport

There is a heavy police presence at North Park Mall Thursday afternoon.
There is a heavy police presence at North Park Mall Thursday afternoon.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people are in custody after a heavy police presence at North Park Mall Thursday afternoon.

According to police, there was a vehicle chase that ended at the mall.

TV6 Crews on the scene said the large police presence appears to be outside the mall, outside of the JCPenney building,

Two people are in custody, police said. They are not looking for anyone else.

There is no threat to public safety, police said.

TV6 has heard reports that the mall is on lockdown, but has not yet confirmed.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

What to look out for from a pediatric nurse practitioner
Summer safety tips for kids
