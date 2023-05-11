Increasing clouds ahead of showers and storms this evening

Cooler temperatures come back for Mother’s Day
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL (KWQC) -- Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon before rain chances start to ramp back up this evening and overnight.  Temps will reach the mid to low 80s this afternoon despite having more clouds than the last few days.  Showers will continue through the Friday morning commute.  The next domino to fall will be Friday afternoon, if storms can redevelop a few strong/severe ones are possible.  Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threat, but the widespread severe weather doesn’t appear likely.  We will almost have a repeat of this on Saturday with highs in the low 80s.  Since the threat for severe weather seems low I have opted not to issue a First Alert Day.  Sunday is now looking wetter and cooler with highs in the low 70s.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. High: 83º. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and a few storms.  Low: 62º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: AM showers/PM storms. High: 79º.

