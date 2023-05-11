Iowa Gov. Reynolds reflects on 2023 legislative session

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds visited the Quad Cities Area on Wednesday.

She went to Muscatine for a tour of flood prevention measures. In Bettendorf, she made an appearance during the Quad City Chamber of Commerce’s Apprenticeship Signing Day.

At the event, she signed a new bill into law. It establishes an apprenticeship division within Iowa Workforce Development.

This comes as the Iowa General Assembly adjourned for the 2023 session last week.

It marks major victories for the state’s Republican party, as several bills passed from their agenda for the year. Those include the use of public funds for students to go to private schools, a ban on gender-affirming care for minors, and reducing the number of state agencies from 37 to 26.

The governor said it was a successful session.

She was able to bring universal school choice to the state, one of her biggest priorities. It’s an idea that’s failed in the past.

This time around, she said winning more seats in the legislature helped.

“The most important piece of it was really working with some of those superintendents understanding what their frustration and needs were,” Reynolds said.

Iowa made national headlines regarding bills that ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth, and ban instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in school, which state democrats fiercely opposed.

In 2022, the American Medical Association found gender-affirming care can reduce depression by 60% and suicidal thoughts by 73% in trans teens. However, Reynolds said there isn’t enough science to back that up.

“We don’t let a child get a tattoo before they’re 18. We don’t let children get married before they’re 18,” Reynolds said. “When we’re talking about our children, we should make absolutely sure that the data supports the decisions that are being made.”

This year’s legislation wasn’t all divisive. Lawmakers passed bi-partisan property tax reform, which could save Iowans $100. State Representative Elinor Levin, D- Iowa City, was the only vote against the measure in both the state house and senate.

“We were able to take those opinions and kind of form a compromise — it still happens,” Reynolds said. “[We were able to] put a bill together and get that through both chambers into my desk in the last week of the session.”

This year, Reynolds joined many Republican presidential candidates on their campaign stops in Iowa. She said this is not a potential bid for Vice President in 2024.

“You’ve heard me already talk about things I’m working on next year and the legislative session,” Reynolds said. “We want [candidates] all to come to Iowa, we want them to come often, it gives us an opportunity to really raise our profile.”

The Governor is scheduled to make another one of these appearances in Newton on Thursday with political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.