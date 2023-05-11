A piece of Muscatine history- The Old Barn

Today, a single barn remains in Muscatine County as a piece of history that’s been kept alive for nearly a century.
By Randy Biery
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - In the early 1900′s county farms in Iowa served as ‘safe havens’ for those who needed help with care.

Today, a single barn remains in Muscatine County as a piece of history that’s been kept alive for nearly a century.

According to Andrew Anson from Friends of the Old Barn, the barn was built in 1926 as a dairy barn that features uniquely crafted, gothic-style arches to allow for maximum hay storage.

Anson says, a barn like this for the time, was state-of-the-art, and still kind of is.

“It’s a solid barn,” Anson said. “It’s going to stand. You know, it’s been here since 1926, going up on 100 years, and this could very well stand for another 100, if we take care of it.”

There will be an open house at the Old Barn on Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. that will include tours of the barn, along with a petting zoo, and a taco truck, according to Friends of the Old Barn.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: Name released of 1 dead in Sunday Rock Island Co. motorcycle crash
Larry Hines ll, 38, was wanted by Rock Island police for possession of methamphetamine.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Rock Island police arrested
The center will be located on 158 acres in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center along I-80.
Amazon Fulfillment Center in Davenport expected to open in August
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on...
Country music performer Morgan Wallen rescheduling 6 weeks of shows

Latest News

Augustana knocks off Carroll
High School Sports: May 10
Close up with CASI: Thirsty Thursdays
Close up with CASI: Thirsty Thursdays
Iowa Gov. Reynolds reflects on 2023 legislative session
Iowa Gov. Reynolds reflects on 2023 legislative session
Iowa Gov. Reynolds in Bettendorf, Reflects on 2023 Session
Iowa Gov. Reynolds in Bettendorf, Reflects on 2023 Session