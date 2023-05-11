A piece of Muscatine history- The Old Barn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - In the early 1900′s county farms in Iowa served as ‘safe havens’ for those who needed help with care.

Today, a single barn remains in Muscatine County as a piece of history that’s been kept alive for nearly a century.

According to Andrew Anson from Friends of the Old Barn, the barn was built in 1926 as a dairy barn that features uniquely crafted, gothic-style arches to allow for maximum hay storage.

Anson says, a barn like this for the time, was state-of-the-art, and still kind of is.

“It’s a solid barn,” Anson said. “It’s going to stand. You know, it’s been here since 1926, going up on 100 years, and this could very well stand for another 100, if we take care of it.”

There will be an open house at the Old Barn on Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. that will include tours of the barn, along with a petting zoo, and a taco truck, according to Friends of the Old Barn.

