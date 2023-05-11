Savage Life Boys gang member sentenced to federal prison for drug and firearm charges

A Davenport man and member of the Savage Life Boys gang was sentenced on Tuesday to 130 months in federal prison for drug and firearm charges.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man and member of the Savage Life Boys gang was sentenced on Tuesday to 130 months in federal prison for drug and firearm charges.

Darion Lemont Thomas, 22, was charged with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm and drug trafficking, according to a media release from the United State’s Attorney’s Office Southern District of Iowa. Following his prison term, Thomas must also serve four years of supervised release.

Thomas was arrested in September 2021 on outstanding state arrest warrants at a local hospital, according to police. At the time of his arrest, he possessed a loaded gun, stolen firearm in his waistband and 66 ecstasy pills and marijuana in a backpack.

Police said Thomas knew he was prohibited from processing firearms due to his status as a felon.

Thomas’s cell phone and social media records also revealed evidence of drug trafficking, including Thomas’s use of a minor to distribute drugs, police said.

The cell phone and social media records also uncovered photos and videos of Thomas illegally possessing firearms, police said.

