Section of Rockingham Road closed Thursday

Rockingham Road at South Concord closed Thursday about 10 a.m., city officials said.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rockingham Road at South Concord closed Thursday about 10 a.m., city officials said.

According to city officials, travelers should take River Drive to Division Street if they are driving east. The City of Davenport crews with Iowa DOT are re-opening River Drive to Division Street.

Officials said Rockingham Road will re-open later Thursday night.

