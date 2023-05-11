Summer safety tips for kids

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Erin Gholson, DNP, Pediatric Care Provider at UnityPoint Clinic Pediatrics – Bettendorf talks about summer safety for children. From the best sunscreen to use on kids, to signs of heat stroke and what to watch for on the playground, she has advice for parents. Parents and grandparents also need to be careful when using mowing equipment. Kids are often fascinated with the machinery, but it can be very dangerous, especially for younger children.

She says it depends on the child, but the appropriate age for using a walk-behind lawnmower is 12, and 16 for a riding lawnmower.

