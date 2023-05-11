Summer safety tips for kids

By Marcia Lense
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Erin Gholson, DNP, Pediatric Care Provider at UnityPoint Clinic Pediatrics – Bettendorf talks about summer safety for children. From the best sunscreen to use on kids, to signs of heat stroke and what to watch for on the playground, she has advice for parents. Parents and grandparents also need to be careful when using mowing equipment. Kids are often fascinated with the machinery, but it can be very dangerous, especially for younger children.

She says it depends on the child, but the appropriate age for using a walk-behind lawnmower is 12, and 16 for a riding lawnmower.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sink hole opened up in downtown Davenport Wednesday.
Post-flooding reveals sink hole in downtown Davenport while other streets reopen
The center will be located on 158 acres in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center along I-80.
Amazon Fulfillment Center in Davenport expected to open in August
Kenneth Wade Burroughs, 62, of Davenport,
Police: Registered sex offender charged with extortion in Davenport
Larry Hines ll, 38, was wanted by Rock Island police for possession of methamphetamine.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Rock Island police arrested
Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Principal calls police on students after senior prank

Latest News

There is a heavy police presence at North Park Mall Thursday afternoon.
Police: 2 in custody after chase ends at North Park Mall in Davenport
What to look out for from a pediatric nurse practitioner
Summer safety tips for kids
A person donating blood. Gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships will be able to...
New blood donations rules allow more gay men to give in US
Jake Gervase and several former Iowa football stars raising money for pediatric cancer at Rally...
Jake Gervase and other former Iowa football stars raising money for pediatric cancer at Rally for Reid camp in Davenport