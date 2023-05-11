Women’s fitness group ‘Fit4Mom Quad Cities’ gathers weekly at Veterans Memorial Park in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A local program called Fit4Mom Quad Cities is a nationally based fitness program that started in the QCA 15 years ago.

A group of moms of all ages get together at Veterans Memorial Park in Bettendorf not only to exercise with their children, but to socialize and share with one another.

Owner and instructor of the program Gina Sorby tells us what this group is all about.

“Moms come here for the fitness,” Sorby said. “They get a great workout in, and they get to bring their babies and kids along in the stroller and they also get to meet other moms and connect. We have weekly play groups and also monthly mom sign outs. So, we’re really a big community.”

Sorby mentions why this program is beneficial, especially for young moms.

“There’s so many benefits for everyone to exercise,” Sorby said. “Especially moms, it’s, it’s a great stress relief, you know, the benefits of cardio and exercise and strength training for moms, especially pregnant moms and postpartum moms.”

Member Hannah Vossenkemper says this program means everything, not only as a mother but also her health.

“This is my village so, it’s everything,” Vossenkemper said,” There’s such wonderful health, advice, you’re never alone in motherhood, which can be you know, has its challenging times so, it’s great and, plus you get a workout.”

Sorby touches on why this group is special and how it can make a difference for those struggling in motherhood.

“It’s just amazing to be able to have this group of friends,”Sorby said. “This group of other moms to lean on for support as well as kind of cheer each other on so it means everything to me.”

“We’re really about strength in motherhood,” Sorby said. “And just helping moms create the most healthy version of themselves.”

The program was founded on the belief that healthy moms lead to healthy societies.

If you are a mother interested in joining, you can visit their Facebook group Fit4Mom Quad Cities.

