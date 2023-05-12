1 injured in Clinton shooting
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Thursday.
Around 2:23 p.m., Clinton officers responded to the 500 block of 8th Avenue South and found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
The man was transported to Mercy One Medical Center and later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
No other information was released Friday.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458 or Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-883-8015.
