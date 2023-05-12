18-year-old sentenced to prison in Clinton shooting death

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was sentenced Thursday to 50 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in July.

Kyler Jay Andresen, 18, will not have to serve a mandatory minimum sentence before he is eligible for parole, court documents show.

District Court Judge Stuart Werling ordered Andresen to pay $150,000 to the heirs of Zachary T. McDivitt, 35, court records show.

He pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder, a Class B felony. He initially faced a first-degree murder charge.

Around 10:39 p.m. July 20, the Clinton Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of North 5th Street in Clinton and found McDivitt suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Mercy One Emergency Department in Clinton where he died.

Officers later searched a home and located Andresen, then 17, according to an arrest affidavit.

In an interview with police, Andresen admitted that he shot McDivitt and provided officers with the location of the gun he hid inside the home, according to the affidavit.

