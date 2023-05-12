Arrowhead Auto Auction fundraiser to be held May 20

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC)-Arrowhead Youth and Family Services is hosting the annual Auto Auction on May 20.

Luis Moreno talks about this year’s festivities and how it benefits at-risk youth in the region.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the auction commencing at 10 a.m. Food trucks and a craft fair will be part of the festivities at 12200 104th Street, Coal Valley.

Arrowhead is devoted to transforming the lives of youth-at-risk and helping them become healthy, responsible and productive citizens. For more information about the event or the agency, visit http://www.arrowheadyouth.org/ or call 309-799-7044.

