Balancing your blood sugar program at Hy-Vee

Balance your blood sugar program at Hy-Vee
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Hy-Vee registered dietitians are hosting programs and events to help customers improve blood sugar management including a new virtual program underway for those with prediabetes, diabetes or gestational diabetes.

Hy-Vee dietitian, Nina Struss, highlights the many benefits of the new Balancing Your Blood Sugar Virtual Program that guides individuals with prediabetes, diabetes or gestational diabetes through an action-based virtual group program to reduce sugar intake, control cravings and help reduce inflammation.

The virtual sessions are designed to facilitate positive behavior changes through nutrition education, healthy goal planning, group discussions and more. Program participants will receive the following:

  • Pre-program A1C and biometric screening (in person with your dietitian at select Hy-Vee locations)
  • Four 60-minute sessions (every two weeks over an eight-week period)
  • Post program screenings (in person with your dietitian at select Hy-Vee locations)

To learn more information about this program (including registration), click HERE.

