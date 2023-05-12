Bishop Hill, Ill. (KWQC) -The Bishop Hill Quilt Show returns May 19-21 at Old Colony School, 405 West Main Street, Bishop Hill.

Lorna Brown and Marilyn Nelson discuss the bedazzling display of color will fill the space.

This year’s theme is red, white and blue. Quilts may be antique, miniature, patchwork, appliqué or something else. Challenge quilts will be at the Steeple Building Museum.

Hours for the event are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 19-20 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 21. Admission is $5. Proceeds benefit Bishop Hill Honor Flight.

More information can be found at the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2035427526663607?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.