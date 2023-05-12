Celebrate Mom with delectable treats from Lagomarcino’s

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Since 1908, Lagomarcino’s has treated the Quad Cities to their famous homemade chocolates and ice cream.

Katie Lagomarcino Otten highlights all of the delectable ways you can treat the special women in our lives for Mother’s Day. Some ideas include a special Mother’s Day assortment, chocolate “high-heels”, chocolate-dipped strawberries, and a “Love You Mum” chocolate flower pot filled with chocolate sea salt caramels and chocolate floral suckers.

Visit the online store at https://lagomarcinos.com/shop/ for ideas or to shop.

Lagomarcino’s has two locations at 2132 East 11th Street, Davenport and 1422 5th Avenue, Moline. The phone numbers are 563-324-6137 (Davenport) and 309-764-1814 (Moline).

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.