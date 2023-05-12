City of Rock Island continues debris pickup after April tornado

It’s been more than a month since an EF1 tornado touched down in Rock Island with more than 90 mph winds causing damage to homes, trees and more.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - It’s been more than a month since an EF1 tornado touched down in Rock Island with more than 90 mph winds causing damage to homes, trees and more.

As time goes on, some Rock Island residents say they’ve been wondering why the debris pickup from the storm hasn’t began yet. With tree branches and tree limbs still sitting on the curbs of some neighborhoods, viewers have reached out to TV6 for answers.

After the storm, the city of Rock Island gave residents two weeks to move any debris to the side of the road for pickup, however, the deadline has been extended.

That extended deadline has some people saying that they’re frustrated with the delay.

“Every day I go to my work and come back and I think it will be gone,” said Mohmoud Zaki. “But no, I see it’s still here. It’s still the same. Everything is still here.”

The City of Rock Island confirmed to TV6 that the debris cleanup has been extended another two weeks as crews battle the flooding along the Mississippi River.

“The city will continue to pick up debris from the April 4 storm for another two weeks,” said Public Works Director Mike Bartels. “If you feel your house has been missed, please call public works at 309-732-2200 to arrange for a special debris pickup. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juwan Crawford, 23, and Kalin Hawkins, 27, were arrested after a police chase, Thursday, that...
UPDATE, Police: 2 in custody after chase ends at North Park Mall in Davenport
A sink hole opened up in downtown Davenport Wednesday.
Post-flooding reveals sink hole in downtown Davenport while other streets reopen
The center will be located on 158 acres in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center along I-80.
Amazon Fulfillment Center in Davenport expected to open in August
Bettnedorf police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman they say stole a purse...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for public to help identify woman who stole purse
Kenneth Wade Burroughs, 62, of Davenport,
Police: Registered sex offender charged with extortion in Davenport

Latest News

Rally for Reid
“Rally for Reid” Blood Drive
"Rally for Reid" Blood Drive
Kewanee Shooting Arrest
Kewanee Shooting Arrest
Kevin Nims was arrested after deputies said he hit a woman in the head.
Sperry, Iowa man arrested after assault causing head injury