City of Rock Island continues debris pickup after April tornado

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - It’s been more than a month since an EF1 tornado touched down in Rock Island with more than 90 mph winds causing damage to homes, trees and more.

As time goes on, some Rock Island residents say they’ve been wondering why the debris pickup from the storm hasn’t began yet. With tree branches and tree limbs still sitting on the curbs of some neighborhoods, viewers have reached out to TV6 for answers.

After the storm, the city of Rock Island gave residents two weeks to move any debris to the side of the road for pickup, however, the deadline has been extended.

That extended deadline has some people saying that they’re frustrated with the delay.

“Every day I go to my work and come back and I think it will be gone,” said Mohmoud Zaki. “But no, I see it’s still here. It’s still the same. Everything is still here.”

The City of Rock Island confirmed to TV6 that the debris cleanup has been extended another two weeks as crews battle the flooding along the Mississippi River.

“The city will continue to pick up debris from the April 4 storm for another two weeks,” said Public Works Director Mike Bartels. “If you feel your house has been missed, please call public works at 309-732-2200 to arrange for a special debris pickup. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding.”

