FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 3 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday for Severe Storms

Tornadoes, very large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain possible
By Cyle Dickens
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for the entire TV6 viewing area from 3 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday for strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the TV6 viewing area in a “level 2 risk” for severe weather from Saturday afternoon through overnight hours Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center will likely upgrade this in their afternoon “day 2″ update.

A "level 2" risk has been put in place for much of the TV6 viewing area for Saturday.
A warm front will move into parts of the TV6 viewing area Saturday afternoon. The boundary looks to be set up right over the QC metro area. Areas to the north of the boundary will see temperatures in the mid 70′s to low 80′s and overall, less humid conditions, while areas just to the south of the boundary, such as Burlington, will be very humid, and close to 90 degrees. This area of strong convergence will be a focal point for explosive storm development come Saturday afternoon. In addition, a good amount of wind shear, or “spin” in the atmosphere will be present at this time. Any storm that develops will have the potential for very large and even destructive hail, tornadoes, damaging winds and very heavy rain.

KWQC-TV First Alert weather team has issued a FIRST ALERT DAY for severe storms.
Stay “sky aware” through the overnight hours into Monday and have multiple ways of receiving warnings.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App. Stay “Sky Aware” and keep it tuned to TV6, we will keep you updated.

