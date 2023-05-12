L’il Miss Scott County

L'il Miss Scott County
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A charming young lady who has the title of L’il Miss Scott County will be competing for the state title in a few weeks and her favorite cause is something she calls “Love Packs” to help children in foster care.

Marysa Clark, L’il Miss Scott County, talks about her title, role, mission and more.

The Miss Iowa and Miss Iowa Teen Scholarship Program 2023 State competition is coming up June 9-10 at Adler Theatre, 136 East 3rd Street, Davenport. Tickets can be purchased at the Adler Theatre box office or Ticketmaster outlets or online.

How to support Marysa’s Amazon Wishlist for Love Packs

Supporters can click here: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2QGQHXVP95LT5?ref_=wl_share

More information can be found (or viewers can follow the young lady) at her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087088710550

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juwan Crawford, 23, and Kalin Hawkins, 27, were arrested after a police chase, Thursday, that...
Police: 2 arrested after chase ends at North Park Mall in Davenport
Bettnedorf police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman they say stole a purse...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for public to help identify woman who stole purse
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
A sink hole opened up in downtown Davenport Wednesday.
Post-flooding reveals sink hole in downtown Davenport while other streets reopen
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail

Latest News

Spring brunch ideas made easier with eMeals
Spring brunch ideas made easier with eMeals
Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake, IA
Travel Iowa highlights the state’s best destinations and events for 2023
RAGBRAI 50th anniversary
Travel Iowa Spring 2023 Part 2
Spring brunch ideas made easier with eMeals
Spring brunch ideas made easier with eMeals