DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A charming young lady who has the title of L’il Miss Scott County will be competing for the state title in a few weeks and her favorite cause is something she calls “Love Packs” to help children in foster care.

Marysa Clark, L’il Miss Scott County, talks about her title, role, mission and more.

The Miss Iowa and Miss Iowa Teen Scholarship Program 2023 State competition is coming up June 9-10 at Adler Theatre, 136 East 3rd Street, Davenport. Tickets can be purchased at the Adler Theatre box office or Ticketmaster outlets or online.

How to support Marysa’s Amazon Wishlist for Love Packs

Supporters can click here: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2QGQHXVP95LT5?ref_=wl_share

More information can be found (or viewers can follow the young lady) at her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087088710550

