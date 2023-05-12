Mainly showers today for the QCA

Severe weather potential as we head into Saturday afternoon
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL (KWQC) -- Showers will be scattered through the area this morning and clouds will linger into the afternoon leading to lower storm chances Friday afternoon.  Highs today will be near 80º across the area.  Better chances for storms, some severe, on Saturday afternoon with hail and high winds the primary threat.  At this time confidence isn’t high enough to issue a First Alert Day, but this is a forecast you will want to check back on.  Highs will be in the mid 80s on Saturday before the cold front arrives and brings the 60s and 70s back for Sunday along with additional chances for rain.

TODAY: Showers. High: 79º. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy.  Low: 62º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Afternoon storms. High: 85º.

