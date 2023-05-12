Mother, daughter graduating college together with 4.0 GPAs

A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake...
A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake University in Texas.(Our Lady of the Lake University)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News) - A mother-daughter duo will be earning their college degrees together.

Alissa Meyer, 50, and her daughter, Elizabeth Meyer, 25, are graduating from Our Lady of the Lake University with master’s degrees in social work and matching 4.0 GPAs.

“It’s an amazing feeling for me,” Alissa Meyer said. “Not a lot of people can say they graduated with their child or children.”

The school said this marks the fifth time a mother and daughter are earning their degrees together and the third time graduating together.

“She’s my best friend,” daughter Elizabeth Meyer said. “All our classmates call her ‘mom.’”

The Meyers work at Walgreens as pharmacy technicians and live on campus together. They have also both previously earned bachelor’s degrees in social work from Mary Hardin-Baylor and three associate degrees from Central Texas College.

The mother and daughter said they plan to take a year break after spring commencement before returning to pursue a Ph.D.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juwan Crawford, 23, and Kalin Hawkins, 27, were arrested after a police chase, Thursday, that...
UPDATE, Police: 2 in custody after chase ends at North Park Mall in Davenport
A sink hole opened up in downtown Davenport Wednesday.
Post-flooding reveals sink hole in downtown Davenport while other streets reopen
The center will be located on 158 acres in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center along I-80.
Amazon Fulfillment Center in Davenport expected to open in August
Kenneth Wade Burroughs, 62, of Davenport,
Police: Registered sex offender charged with extortion in Davenport
Larry Hines ll, 38, was wanted by Rock Island police for possession of methamphetamine.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Rock Island police arrested

Latest News

Rally for Reid
“Rally for Reid” Blood Drive
"Rally for Reid" Blood Drive
Rock Island Storm Cleanup Delays.
City of Rock Island continues debris pickup after April tornado
A migrant gestures to Texas National Guard members standing behind razor wire on the bank of...
Migrants rush across US border in final hours before Title 42 expires