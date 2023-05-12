National Salvation Army Week to run May 15-21

Open houses will be held at local Salvation Army locations during that week
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -This year, National Salvation Army Week takes place from May 15-21, not just in the U.S., but all over the globe. The Salvation Army’s mission is to always help people in need. This special acknowledgment recognizes the agency and their volunteers’ massive efforts.

Major Robert Doliber, QC Coordinator of The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities, discusses that this observation was created to recognize everything the charitable organization accomplishes, to spread global awareness about their charitable work, and encourage people to become involved through donation and/or volunteerism.

The local chapter will be hosting two open houses during the weeklong observation. Salvation Army of the Quad Cities, 100 Kirkwood Avenue, Davenport will be open 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on May 16 and the location at 4303 North Brady Street, Davenport will welcome all from 12 to 2 p.m. on May 20.

There are so many ways to assist Salvation Army in meeting their goals to help people in need all over the world: financial donations, material donations, stock donations, air mile donations, and holding fundraisers.

For more information, visit The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities online at https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/quadcities/ or call 563-324-4808. The Facebook page to follow our local chapter is here.

