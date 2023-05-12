One hurt in Burlington fire

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Burlington on Thursday.

Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded at 5:33 p.m. to a two-story house fire at 214 S. 10th St.

According to a media release, Burlington and West Burlington firefighters arrived with a minute after being dispatched, in time to see a person on the first-story roof getting help down by a sheriff’s deputy.

The fire was extinguished by 5:57. The victim was taken to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington. Two animals were also rescued.

The house, which is owned by Dennis Wilson, sustained heat, water and smoke damage. Burlington Fire said the house is insured, and damages are still being assessed.

Also responding to the fire were off-duty Burlington firefighters and Danville and Mediapolis fire departments.

Burlington Fire and Police departments are investigating the cause of the fire.

