One hurt in Burlington fire

One person was hurt in a Burlington, Iowa, house fire.
One person was hurt in a Burlington, Iowa, house fire.(WOWT)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Burlington on Thursday.

Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded at 5:33 p.m. to a two-story house fire at 214 S. 10th St.

According to a media release, Burlington and West Burlington firefighters arrived with a minute after being dispatched, in time to see a person on the first-story roof getting help down by a sheriff’s deputy.

The fire was extinguished by 5:57. The victim was taken to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington. Two animals were also rescued.

The house, which is owned by Dennis Wilson, sustained heat, water and smoke damage. Burlington Fire said the house is insured, and damages are still being assessed.

Also responding to the fire were off-duty Burlington firefighters and Danville and Mediapolis fire departments.

Burlington Fire and Police departments are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juwan Crawford, 23, and Kalin Hawkins, 27, were arrested after a police chase, Thursday, that...
Police: 2 arrested after chase ends at North Park Mall in Davenport
Bettnedorf police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman they say stole a purse...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for public to help identify woman who stole purse
A sink hole opened up in downtown Davenport Wednesday.
Post-flooding reveals sink hole in downtown Davenport while other streets reopen
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement

Latest News

Palmer College of Chiropractic
Palmer College receives $1M donation from HydroWorx founder
KWQC-TV First Alert weather team has issued a FIRST ALERT DAY for severe storms.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 3 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday for Severe Storms
The I-74 bike and pedestrian path is anticipated to open by end of April, the Iowa and Illinois...
Survivor of pedestrian path crash that killed two files suit against city
Arrowhead Auto Auction
Arrowhead Auto Auction fundraiser to be held May 20
Off and on showers this morning
Off and on showers this morning