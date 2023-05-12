Palmer College receives $1M donation from HydroWorx founder

Palmer College of Chiropractic
Palmer College of Chiropractic(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Palmer College graduate has donated $1 million to the school’s Sports and Rehabilitation residency program.

Paul Hetrick, Class of 1977, is the founder of HydroWorx, which offers water therapy equipment. According to a media release from Palmer College, thousands of athletes use his company’s aquatic treadmill every day for conditioning and therapy.

“This gift will have a tremendous impact for Palmer College,” said Dennis Marchiori, D.C., Ph.D., chancellor and CEO.

Hetrick recently visited the campus in Davenport and said speaking with students who will benefit was rewarding.

“I believe you get back what you give away 10 times over throughout your life,” Hetrick said.

So far Palmer has $21.4 million in chiropractic college’s Daring and Driven campaign to raise $25 million. Contributions will fund building, scholarship and endowment projects.

In the Sports and Rehabilitation Residency program, residents work toward earning board certified status as a Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Rehabilitation Board.firsthand the work happening in the residency program.

Tom Klopcic, D.C. is enrolled in Palmer’s Sports and Rehabilitation Residency Program. “I love what functional rehabilitation does for patients,” he said. “It helps give them back their autonomy — their lives — so they can feel in control of their health. This is the best program for that, and Dr. Hetrick’s gift is going to be used so well. We’re all in.”

Hetrick has advice for potential donors: “Make your gift while you are alive to see the impact it has.”

