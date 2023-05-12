QCSO brings ‘Beauty & The Beast’ animated classic’s soundtrack to life Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s a tale as old as time. Beauty and the Beast has captured the hearts of multiple generations and the Quad City Symphony Orchestra is bringing this story to life on Saturday;, May 13 at The Adler Theatre, 136 East 3rd Street, Davenport, at 2 p.m.

Brian Baxter, Executive Director of QCSO, encourages viewers to bring their families to become dazzled by the power of love and curiosity within this incredible, new way to experience the fairy tale.

It’s a chance to watch this timeless animated classic in its entirety as the Quad City Symphony Orchestra and chorus performs every note of Alan Menken’s Oscar®-winning score, including favorite songs “Belle,” “Something There,” “Gaston,” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Get your tickets now at https://sforce.co/3Mu1COq

Quad City Symphony Orchestra offices are at 327 North Brady Street, Davenport. For more information visit qcso.org online or call 563-322-0931.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.