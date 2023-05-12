DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Inside the Rogalski Center, Quad Cities residents participated in the “Rally for Reid” blood drive.

Megan Gleeson’s son, Reid, was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a brain tumor, and passed away at the age of five.

“This is just something we feel like we can do to give back and really help out some pediatric cancer patients while they go through treatment,” Gleeson said. “I like to think that every time that I donate, and people are donating, we’re kind of giving back what he took, and kind of filling that hole.”

To honor the brave and resilient Reid, the “Rally for Reid” foundation was started.

“[The foundation’s mission is to help] families going through treatment for cancer. We provide financial assistance, and care packages for them. We just started a hotel program,” Gleeson said. “In addition, we help with research, make $25,000 donations to the pediatric brain tumor consortium, and also to the pediatric brain tumor network to help find a cure for brain tumors.”

Over 30 blood donors were registered. For Traci Ferris, the decision to give blood was straightforward.

“My son was diagnosed with cancer at the age of nine, and we have been a recipient of what ‘Rally for Reid’ provides to families within this situation, and so we’ve been super lucky to know the ‘Rally for Reid’ organization,” Ferris said.

ImpactLife’s public relations manager Kirby Winn said the blood drive comes at a time when there are generally fewer donors, due to schools closing and people being on vacation.

“The challenge of course is that the use of blood doesn’t decrease,” Winn said. “Patient need remains the same, no matter what. We’ve got to keep the blood supply in good shape.”

Gleeson said Reid received 42 blood and platelet transfusions, and that the family was looking for a way that they could make an impact.

“When there is a fire and you get out, people still run back in to help get the fire out. And I think that’s how a lot of parents feel, whether they are done with treatment, and their kid is still alive and doing pretty well, or, especially if you lost a child,” Gleeson said. We have seen the terrible realities of childhood cancer, and we can’t not help.”

May 10 would have been Reid’s 8th birthday. Gleeson estimates that the Rally for Reid Foundation has raised over $400,000 in three years.

