Sperry, Iowa man arrested after assault causing head injury

SPERRY, Iowa, DES MOINES CO., Iowa (KWQC) - A Sperry, Iowa man was arrested Wednesday after deputies said he assaulted a woman by hitting her in the head.

Kevin Eugene Nims, 57, of Sperry, Iowa was arrested for assault causing serious injury and control of a firearm by a felon, according to a media release from the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to the Des Moines County Correctional Center.

According to a media release from the sheriff’s office, at approximately 11:41 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the area of 16097 Iowa City Road for a report of a female stating that Nims had punched her, hit her with an object, and hit her head into the concrete.

Upon arrival, deputies could see that the woman was bleeding from a laceration on her head. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of her head injury, deputies said.

After, deputies went and found Nims nearby where they say he admitted to punching the woman.

Deputies also said while at Nims residence they learned that he had been in possession of a firearm and that he was also a convicted felon who is not supposed to have guns.

Nims was placed under arrest and taken to the Des Moines County Correctional Center.

