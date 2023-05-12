Sperry, Iowa man arrested after assault causing head injury

Kevin Nims was arrested after deputies said he hit a woman in the head.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPERRY, Iowa, DES MOINES CO., Iowa (KWQC) - A Sperry, Iowa man was arrested Wednesday after deputies said he assaulted a woman by hitting her in the head.

Kevin Eugene Nims, 57, of Sperry, Iowa was arrested for assault causing serious injury and control of a firearm by a felon, according to a media release from the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to the Des Moines County Correctional Center.

According to a media release from the sheriff’s office, at approximately 11:41 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the area of 16097 Iowa City Road for a report of a female stating that Nims had punched her, hit her with an object, and hit her head into the concrete.

Upon arrival, deputies could see that the woman was bleeding from a laceration on her head. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of her head injury, deputies said.

After, deputies went and found Nims nearby where they say he admitted to punching the woman.

Deputies also said while at Nims residence they learned that he had been in possession of a firearm and that he was also a convicted felon who is not supposed to have guns.

Nims was placed under arrest and taken to the Des Moines County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juwan Crawford, 23, and Kalin Hawkins, 27, were arrested after a police chase, Thursday, that...
UPDATE, Police: 2 in custody after chase ends at North Park Mall in Davenport
A sink hole opened up in downtown Davenport Wednesday.
Post-flooding reveals sink hole in downtown Davenport while other streets reopen
The center will be located on 158 acres in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center along I-80.
Amazon Fulfillment Center in Davenport expected to open in August
Kenneth Wade Burroughs, 62, of Davenport,
Police: Registered sex offender charged with extortion in Davenport
Larry Hines ll, 38, was wanted by Rock Island police for possession of methamphetamine.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Rock Island police arrested

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Scattered rain, tonight. Possible strong storms Friday afternoon
1
The Stanley Center for Peace and Security constructing live building in old Musser Public Library
The Stanley Center for Peace and Security constructing live building in old Musser Public Library
1
Women’s fitness group ‘Fit4Mom Quad Cities’ gathers weekly at Veterans Memorial Park in Bettendorf