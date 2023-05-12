Spring brunch ideas made easier with eMeals

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -With spring’s arrival, the new 19 Crimes Brunch menu from meal planning service eMeals will take your brunch from ordinary to extraordinary.

Sarah Crawford, registered dietitian & Nutrition Editor with eMeals, features some spread ideas featuring wines pairings from 19 Crimes Wines (including collaborators Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart).

The new 19 Crimes Brunch menu is part of eMeals’ Occasions Plan offering, which complements the company’s weekly meal planning service. The service includes a choice of meal plans for 15 different eating styles ranging from Quick and Healthy, Clean Eating and Low Calorie to Low Carb, 30 Minute Meals, Kid Friendly, Vegetarian and more.

The following recipes are featured:

Visit the company website at eMeals or follow it on FACEBOOK.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.