Spring brunch ideas made easier with eMeals

Featuring delicious wine pairings featuring 19 Crimes Wines
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -With spring’s arrival, the new 19 Crimes Brunch menu from meal planning service eMeals will take your brunch from ordinary to extraordinary.

Sarah Crawford, registered dietitian & Nutrition Editor with eMeals, features some spread ideas featuring wines pairings from 19 Crimes Wines (including collaborators Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart).

The new 19 Crimes Brunch menu is part of eMeals’ Occasions Plan offering, which complements the company’s weekly meal planning service. The service includes a choice of meal plans for 15 different eating styles ranging from Quick and Healthy, Clean Eating and Low Calorie to Low Carb, 30 Minute Meals, Kid Friendly, Vegetarian and more.

The following recipes are featured:

  • ·Homemade Honey Buns: LINK
  • Veggie Frittata: LINK

Visit the company website at eMeals or follow it on FACEBOOK.

