Storm chances increase as we head into the weekend

FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning
By Kyle Kiel
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL (KWQC) -- A few showers or an isolated thunderstorm will be possible this evening, otherwise it will be partly to mostly cloudy and mild with overnight lows dropping into the 60s, and it will be a little humid.

Saturday is shaping up to be a summer-like day as a warm front moves through. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with dew points climbing into the 50s and 60s. This will set the stage for a very unstable environment, leading to the threat of severe weather. A FIRST ALERT DAY will go into effect starting at 3 p.m. and extending to 6 a.m. Sunday for severe thunderstorms. Large hail, damaging wind and even a couple tornadoes will be possible. Where the front sets up will be key to where the higher threat of severe weather will be. Right now, that appears to be near the Quad Cities to Princeton, Ill. and areas south.

A cold front moves through Saturday night, ending the threat of severe weather. Showers will be possible Sunday, along with an east/northeast wind which will keep temperatures in the 60s to near 70°.

Next week looks drier and a little more seasonable with temperatures rebounding to the 70s to near 80°.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers/isolated storms. Low: 62°. Winds: E 5-15 mph

SATURDAY:  Partly cloudy, chance of PM storms. High: 85°

