Students participate in the 18th annual United Way Day of Caring in Muscatine

Muscatine High School students were out in the community Friday as part of the 18th annual United Way Day of Caring.
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Over 350 students took to the streets to help complete 26 local projects throughout the city. Different groups made their way throughout the community and got down and dirty.

“A lot of great work being done,” Hilary Henke, United Way’s community engagement manager, said. “We couldn’t be able to complete without the help of our volunteers. So, when we all come together on one day, we can make a tremendous impact.”

At the Master Gardener Donation Garden, the vegetables that are harvested are donated to those less fortunate. The students were able to pluck collard greens and slice celery to prepare for donation.

“The love of the community, and the comradery, and everyone coming together to make a big difference and helping out their neighbors and helping out their nonprofits, the community; it’s just a real great thing to see,” Henke said.

Before the weather rained out Friday, students were also able to assist at Sunset Park, Fairport Fish Hatchery, and the Muscatine Arboretum, among other places.

