Survivor of pedestrian path crash that killed two files suit against city

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The survivor of the crash that killed two others is suing Bettendorf and the designers of the pedestrian path on the I-74 bridge.

Charles Bowen, 22, is accusing the city and WHKS & Co. of negligence by their failure to block vehicles from the entrance of the walkway.

According to the lawsuit filed Monday, the city and the design firm failed to design and include safety systems to warn drivers that vehicles were prohibited from the bike/pedestrian path and failed to design and install barriers to block vehicles.

WHKS is also accused of ignoring guidance from the Iowa Department of Transportation and opened the walkway before it was completed.

Moline Police responded at 1:56 a.m. May 22, 2022, to reports of the crash and found three people had been struck by a vehicle.

Bowen was injured, and Ethan Lee Gonzalez, 21, and Anthony M. Castaneda, 18, both of Moline, died from their injuries.

Chhabria A. Harris, 46, of East Moline, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated DUI causing death, one count of aggravated DUI causing death or greater bodily harm, three counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury, three counts of aggravated reckless driving, and two counts of reckless homicide.

Harris pleaded not guilty July 5 and then waived her right to a preliminary hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $75,000.

A lawsuit was filed in July with the Castaneda family listed as plaintiffs.

