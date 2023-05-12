Timber Lake to kick off season with family-friendly “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”

MT. CARROLL, Ill. (KWQC) -Timber Lake Playhouse is ready to kick off the season with a family-friend show titled The Lightning Thief--The Percy Jackson Musical from May 12-14.

Dan Danielowski Executive Director, and Tommy Glodo, actor starring in the show, describe the production which Percy Jackson, a teenager who newly discovers that he is a demigod and goes on an epic quest to find Zeus’ missing lightning bolt and prevent a war between the Greek gods.

The story is based on the first of Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson & the Olympians young-adult novels that transplant Greek mythology into the present.

Show times and dates are May 12-14 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. See more information or get tickets priced at $20 at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=166424

Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll, IL. The phone number is 815-244-2035.

