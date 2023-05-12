Travel Iowa highlights the state’s best destinations and events for 2023

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you plan to travel this spring or summer, you do not have to venture far to have a grand adventure.

Jessica O’Riley, Travel Iowa, informs viewers in the first interview about what’s new and notable in 2023 for travelers along with an overview of exciting upcoming events for late spring and summer in the second feature.

The first segment mentions:

Lincoln Highway celebrating the 110th anniversary of the first transcontinental road which takes road trippers to charming through stunning rural landscapes across Iowa.

Adventureland

National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium celebrates the facility’s 20th anniversary

Surf Ballroom, Clear Lake, Iowa, celebrates its 75th Anniversary on July 1. The Rock ‘n’ Roll and National Historic Landmark is where Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens played their last show.

Indian Creek Nature Center – 50th Anniversary where visitors can explore miles of trails through 200 acres of wetlands, riparian forests, maple sugarbush, tallgrass prairies and oak savannas.

The second segment features:

Orange City Tulip Festival is May 18-20 featuring music and dancing by children and adults in authentic Dutch costumes, daily parades and carnivals, Dutch delicacies, thousands of tulips and a dozen replica windmills throughout the charming village.

13th annual Iowa Craft Brew Festival will be held June 3, rain or shine at Water Works Park, Lauridsen Amphitheater in Des Moines. An event ticket includes unlimited samples of Iowa craft beer and cider, live music, local food trucks, and more. Bring your friends to taste the best at the largest brewing festival in Iowa.

50th anniversary of RAGBRAI brings people from all over the world together for an epic annual eight-day rolling festival of bicycles, music, food, camaraderie and community. The 2023 route starts in Sioux City and ends in Davenport. The event runs July 22-29 with exciting surprises in store for this anniversary year – like pop-up concerts at each stop, special anniversary memorabilia and much more to be announced leading up to the event.

National Balloon Classic will allow travelers to take flight July 28-August 5 at the National Balloon Classic in Indianola. More than 100 hot air balloons color the sky as professional pilots from around the world compete for points, prizes and championship titles. Visitors can watch in awe from the ground while enjoying live music, Nite Glows, fireworks, kite shows, sky divers and more – or they can opt to venture up on a balloon ride.

Iowa State Fair is August 10-20 at the fairgrounds in Des Moines. As one of the oldest and largest agricultural and expositional expos in the country, the fair attracts more than a million visitors from all over the world.

World Food and Music Festival, Des Moines is the place to be for foodies on August 25-27, with the World Food and Music Festival featuring international cuisine, a rocking live music lineup, cooking demonstrations, interactive programs, wine, craft beer and so much more.

For more inspiration on things to do and places to see throughout Iowa, our Spring and Summer Travel Guide is now available at TravelIowa.com.

Travel Iowa can help patrons build a trip, obtain passports for exploration or order an Iowa Travel Guide. The phone number is 800-345-IOWA.

