Hello Muscatine, 5p broadcast

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Hello, Muscatine! In this special, on-site, live broadcast, the KWQC TV6 crew took a trip down to Muscatine for the day to learn about the city, share the city’s stories, and meet some of the people who make up this community.

In this broadcast, stories include the history of the Pearl Button Museum, a special hello from the Mark Twain Overlook with special guests from It Takes A Village Animal Rescue and Resources, a throwback feature from Anchor Sharon Derycke about the name of Muscatine, a trip to downtown Muscatine for the city’s sip and shop event with a special appearance from the mayor of Muscatine, and a feature about SSAB steel mill with Paula Sands.

