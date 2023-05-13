Hello Muscatine, 6p broadcast

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Hello, Muscatine! In this special, on-site, live broadcast, the KWQC TV6 crew took a trip down to Muscatine for the day to learn about the city, share the city’s stories, and meet some of the people who make up this community.

In this 6 p.m. broadcast, stories include a recap of all of the stories that the TV6 team as covered this past week about Muscatine, like stories of the Big Old Barn, 3D homes being built in the city, and a look back at the Pearl Button Museum, another look from the Mark Twain Overlook with friends from It Takes A Village Animal Rescue and Resources, a feature from Paula Sands at It Takes A Village, a trip to downtown Muscatine to meet a local business owner, an update on Kent Corporation and information about construction taking place in Muscatine, and a final goodbye from Muscatine.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.