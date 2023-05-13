ISP: 1 dead after train vs truck crash in Lisbon

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LISBON, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is dead after a train versus truck crash Friday in Lisbon, according to Iowa State Patrol.

Troopers responded at 1:36 p.m. to the incident at the 120th block of 115th St, state officials said.

According to an ISP crash report, a truck tried to cross the railroad when a train traveling eastbound hit the driver’s side of the truck.

Lisbon and Mount Vernon fire, police, and EMS, as well as Mechanicville fire, Iowa Department of Transportation, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, all assisted on the scene, according to ISP.

correction: The original version of this story reported that two people were killed, based on information from the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers have since clarified that only one person died in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Missouri animal rescuers say a dog was recently brought to them shaved with swastikas drawn on...
3-month-old puppy found shaved with swastikas on body, rescuers say
Vermont State Police investigating suspicious Brookfield death
Police: Man injured after shooting in Rock Island Saturday
Bettnedorf police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman they say stole a purse...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for public to help identify woman who stole purse

Latest News

Few showers today
Few showers today
First Alert Forecast - Cloudy and breezy tonight with isolated rain. More drops through Tuesday
ISP: 2 dead after train vs truck crash in Lisbon
Police: Man injured after shooting in Rock Island Saturday
Vermont State Police investigating suspicious Brookfield death
Police: Man injured after shooting in Rock Island Saturday