ISP: 1 dead after train vs truck crash in Lisbon

LISBON, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is dead after a train versus truck crash Friday in Lisbon, according to Iowa State Patrol.

Troopers responded at 1:36 p.m. to the incident at the 120th block of 115th St, state officials said.

According to an ISP crash report, a truck tried to cross the railroad when a train traveling eastbound hit the driver’s side of the truck.

Lisbon and Mount Vernon fire, police, and EMS, as well as Mechanicville fire, Iowa Department of Transportation, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, all assisted on the scene, according to ISP.

correction: The original version of this story reported that two people were killed, based on information from the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers have since clarified that only one person died in the crash.

