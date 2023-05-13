ISP: Two dead after train vs truck crash in Lisbon

LISBON, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people are dead after a train vs truck accident Friday in Lisbon, according to Iowa State Patrol.

Troopers responded at 1:36 p.m. to the incident at the 120th block of 115th St, state officials said.

According to an ISP crash report, a truck tried to cross the railroad when a train traveling eastbound hit the driver’s side of the truck.

None of the victims have been identified yet. Lisbon and Mount Vernon fire, police, and EMS, as well as Mechanicville fire, Iowa Department of Transportation, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, all assisted on the scene, according to ISP.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

