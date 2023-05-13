Some stormy weather for your Mother’s Day Weekend

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL (KWQC) -- We’re starting the day with cloudy skies and areas of fog, with visibility down to less than a mile in some locations. Look for more active weather ahead for Mother’s Day weekend, with some storms likely becoming severe later this afternoon into the overnight hours. A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 3 p.m. until Midnight Sunday for strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the region at a level 1 to 2 (out of 5) risk for all modes of severe weather including damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain and a few tornadoes.

Strong to severe storms are expected across the region, mainly this afternoon and evening. (KWQC)

Rain chances continue into Sunday, with mainly showers as the system moves out. It will be breezy and much cooler for Mother’s Day, with highs only reaching into the 60′s. Readings will begin to rebound during the upcoming week. Look for sunshine and dry conditions, with highs in the 70′s to near 80 degrees through the period.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Strong to severe thunderstorms. High: 80°. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with strong to severe thunderstorms. Low: 61°. Wind: E 10-15+ mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cooler with a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High: 68°. Wind: NE 10-20+ mph.

