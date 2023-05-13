Some stormy weather for your Mother’s Day Weekend

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL (KWQC) -- A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 3 p.m. until Midnight Sunday for strong to severe storms. More active weather ahead for Mother’s Day weekend, with some storms likely becoming severe later this afternoon into the overnight hours. We’re at a level 1 to 2 (out of 5) risk for all modes of severe weather including damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain and a few tornadoes. Rain chances continue into Sunday, but the severe weather threat will lessen during the morning. Conditions will clear out and dry out during the upcoming week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Strong to severe thunderstorms. High: 85°. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with strong to severe thunderstorms. Low: 61°. Wind: E 10-15+ mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cooler with a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High: 68°. Wind: NE 10-20+ mph.

