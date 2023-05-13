Some stormy weather for your Mother’s Day Weekend

FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL (KWQC) -- A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 3 p.m. until Midnight Sunday for strong to severe storms. More active weather ahead for Mother’s Day weekend, with some storms likely becoming severe later this afternoon into the overnight hours. We’re at a level 1 to 2 (out of 5) risk for all modes of severe weather including damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain and a few tornadoes. Rain chances continue into Sunday, but the severe weather threat will lessen during the morning. Conditions will clear out and dry out during the upcoming week.

TODAY:  Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Strong to severe thunderstorms.  High: 85°. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy with strong to severe thunderstorms. Low: 61°. Wind: E 10-15+ mph.

SUNDAY:   Mostly cloudy, windy and cooler with a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High: 68°. Wind: NE 10-20+ mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juwan Crawford, 23, and Kalin Hawkins, 27, were arrested after a police chase, Thursday, that...
Police: 2 arrested after chase ends at North Park Mall in Davenport
Bettnedorf police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman they say stole a purse...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for public to help identify woman who stole purse
The I-74 bike and pedestrian path is anticipated to open by end of April, the Iowa and Illinois...
Survivor of pedestrian path crash that killed two files suit against city
First Alert Day Saturday 5/13/2023
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 3 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday for severe storms
Florida police are investigating an infant's death whose body was found in a dumpster.
Newborn baby found dead in dumpster, police say

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Severe weather possible Saturday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Storm chances increase as we head into the weekend
KWQC First Alert Rain
Storm chances on the increase as we head into the weekend
Severe storms possible this weekend, here's what you need to know
Severe storms possible this weekend, here's what you need to know