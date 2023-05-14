Daughters without moms find support in each other’s grief

Daughters without moms find support in each other's grief
Daughters without moms find support in each other's grief(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -Women who have lost their mothers say grief tends to resurface during life’s milestones on on holidays like Mother’s Day. There are many kinds of support today for children and adults who have lost parents. There are summer camps for motherless girls, and podcasts devoted to the loss of a parent.

The internet has helped connect people who are grieving. And there are lots of support groups online and in person. Experts say it’s part of a change in the way society treats grief today. The current understanding is that grief should be talked about and shared and can last a long time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Bettnedorf police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman they say stole a purse...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for public to help identify woman who stole purse
None of the victims have been identified yet.
ISP: 2 dead after train vs truck crash in Lisbon
Missouri animal rescuers say a dog was recently brought to them shaved with swastikas drawn on...
3-month-old puppy found shaved with swastikas on body, rescuers say
An older brother was able to help save his sister from being abducted, Michigan police say.
Brother uses slingshot to save sister from being abducted, police say

Latest News

FILE - People hug outside the scene after a shooting at Tops supermarket, May 14, 2022, in...
Victims of racist Buffalo supermarket mass shooting remembered on anniversary
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, listens as President Joe Biden speaks...
Biden, congressional leaders likely to meet Tuesday for talks on raising the debt limit
Officials say that talks between congressional staff and the White House have been...
Debt ceiling looms as talks between Biden and Republicans continue
First Alert Forecast - Cloudy and breezy tonight with isolated rain. More drops through Tuesday
ISP: 2 dead after train vs truck crash in Lisbon