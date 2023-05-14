Police: Man injured after shooting in Rock Island Saturday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One person is injured after a shooting Saturday in Rock Island, according to police.

Officals say officers responded at 12:26 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of 7th Avenue. Police on scene found evidence of a shooting but no cooperating witnesses.

East Moline Police responded at 12:47 a.m. to the Crowne Forest Apartment complex, according to a press release. Officers on scene found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the man had been involved with the Rock Island shooting. He was first transported to a local hospital and later flown to Peoria for further treatment, according to officals.

Rock Island Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.