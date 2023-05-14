Rainy and a bit cooler for Mother’s Day

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL (KWQC) -- The severe weather threat has shifted to the south and east, but scattered showers will persist during Mother’s Day. Temperatures will be much cooler as well, with highs only reaching the upper 50′s to middle 60′s. Showers come to an end this evening, while temperatures begin to rebound back into the 60′s and 70′s Monday. We may also see a few showers, mainly south. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine through much of the week, with rain chances returning by Thursday and Friday. Readings should range from the 70′s to near 80 degrees through the period.

MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with a chance for scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High: 67°. Wind: E 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then mostly cloudy and cool. Low: 52°. Wind: E 10-15+ mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and a little milder. High: 73°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.