Crews respond to Moline garage fire Sunday night

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to a garage fire Sunday night in Moline.

The Moline Fire Department responded about 8:35 p.m. Sunday to a structure fire in the 2400 block of 53rd Street, according to a media release.

Crews were on the scene within five minutes and found an unattached garage fully engulfed in flames, firefighters said. Crews attached the garage and had the fire under control in under 30 minutes.

According to crews, no injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation by the Moline Fire Department Bureau of Investigations.

