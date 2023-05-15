Davenport Police Department investigating Friday shooting at 800 Warren Street

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident on Friday, May 12. that injured one.

According to DPD, on Friday, at approximately 10:18 p.m., police responded to the area of 800 Warren Street in reference to reports of shots fired with a victim being hit.

Upon arrival, police found a 45-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds and immediately began providing life-saving measures. After which, the man was taken by medic to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained from the gunshot wound, police said.

No other injuries were reported, police added. This does not appear to be a random act of violence, but the incident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip to QC Crime Stoppers by visiting www.crimestoppers.com or downloading the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.